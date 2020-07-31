Police probing 112 scams involving over $716,000

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating 85 people involved in 112 scam cases, where victims lost more than $716,000.

This comes after a three-day operation conducted between Monday (July 27) and Wednesday.

The suspects - 56 men and 29 women - are assisting with investigations for suspected involvement in cheating or money laundering. They are aged between 19 and 71.

Most of the suspects are believed to have acted as money mules who received and transferred illegal funds on behalf of criminal syndicates, said the police in a statement issued on Friday.

Other suspects are believed to have posed as online sellers and did not deliver the products to their buyers after receiving payment.

The police added that attractions tickets, mobile phones and hotel room bookings are some of the common items that scammers use to entice their victims.

Those found guilty of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Those who are convicted of money laundering can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to $500,000.

"To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines, as you will be held accountable if these accounts are linked to illegal transactions," said the police.

For scam-related advice, the public can call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688 or go to this website.

Those who wish to provide information on scams may call the police on 1800-255-0000, or do so here.