3 men under police investigation for using abusive words against NEA officers

SINGAPORE - Three men are being investigated by the police over separate incidents where they allegedly used abusive words against safe distancing enforcement officers from the National Environment Agency (NEA).

In the first incident, a 36-year-old man, who was at Newton Food Centre, is said to have hurled vulgarities at an enforcement officer on July 18 after she approached him and his three friends to advise them to stop drinking as it was past 10.30pm.

The consumption of alcohol in public spaces is prohibited between 10.30pm and 7am.

The man is now under investigation for using abusive words against a public servant and for possible breaches of the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act.

The second incident took place on the same day at Newton Food Centre.

An enforcement officer had approached a 41-year-old man and his five friends to advise them to disperse as their group had allegedly exceeded the five-person group cap for social gatherings.

Instead of complying, the man allegedly directed vulgarities at the officer.

He is being investigated for using abusive words against a public servant. The group of six is also being investigated for breaching safe distancing measures.

In the third incident, a 58-year-old man purportedly hurled vulgarities against an enforcement officer while he was on duty at Haig Road Market and Food Centre on July 21.

The enforcement officer had approached the man and advised him to stop drinking his beer, to put on his mask and to leave the food centre as it was closed for deep cleaning.

Police are investigating the man for using abusive words against a public servant.

Individuals found guilty of using abusive words against a public servant can be jailed for up to a year, or fined up to $5,000, or both.

For breaching safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations, a first-time offender may be jailed up to six months, or fined up to $10,000, or both.