Man who molested stepdaughter, 12, and stepson, 9, jailed and caned

SINGAPORE - He would creep up to his 12-year-old stepdaughter while she was asleep and perform sexual acts on her.

He did this on several occasions even though there were other family members around and was eventually arrested when the girl's biological father reported the issue to the police.

On Tuesday (Jan 18), the stepfather, 47, pleaded guilty to two charges of molestation.

Another two similar charges - for offences that include molesting his stepson - were taken into consideration in his sentencing.

The Singaporean, who was jailed for 42 months with six strokes of the cane, cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the child's identity.

Court documents stated that the man was unemployed then and was married to the girl's mother since 2016. They lived with five children in a two-room flat comprising a bedroom and a living room.

The girl, now 14, is the eldest daughter among four children from the mother's previous marriage, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Emily Koh.

"At night, the children would take turns to sleep either on the couch, the three mattresses in the living room or on the bed in the bedroom," she said.

The girl was asleep next to another child at home in the bedroom during the morning of Sept 12, 2019, when her stepfather entered the room.

The man moved in and performed a sexual act on his stepdaughter. She soon woke up and saw the man, who left the bedroom.

The girl felt disturbed and texted her biological father, 40, about what her stepfather did and later told her mother, 35, about the incident.

Her stepfather molested her again less than a month later, on Oct 1 at 1am, when the girl was sleeping on a mattress in the living room, next to some of the other children at home and her mother.

The girl woke up when she felt the man touch her and saw him standing near her leg. She scratched her hands to signal to her stepfather that she was awake, hoping he would go away, said DPP Koh.