Man fined $1,800 for attempting to smuggle 6 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes

SINGAPORE - A 56-year-old man was fined $1,800 after he was caught attempting to smuggle six packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes at the Woodlands Checkpoint.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Oct 9), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said an officer had detected anomalies in the scanned image of a baggage belonging to the Malaysian work permit holder when conducting checks on Sunday.

The officer's suspicions were proven correct when contraband cigarettes were found hidden in a blanket, shirts and a bag compartment.

Pictures posted by the ICA show packets of cigarettes taped to a blanket and a shirt.

ICA said the method of concealment is a cause for concern, as similar methods could be used to smuggle items that can cause a security threat.