Man convicted of raping woman, acquitted of attempting to rape another

A 27-year-old man who took advantage of two women in their intoxicated states in separate incidents was yesterday convicted of raping one but acquitted of attempting to rape the other.

The High Court found Wong Zhun Siong guilty of raping an 18-year-old whom he brought back to his home in the early morning of March 23, 2019, after approaching her in Clarke Quay.

Justice Mavis Chionh rejected his defence that the teenager had consensual sex with him and found that he was aware that she did not have any capacity to give consent.

The judge said she found the teenager's testimony - that there was no consent - to be unusually convincing.

The testimony was corroborated by other evidence such as surveillance footage and an exchange of text messages between Wong and his friend, added the judge.

On the other hand, Wong's account was "riddled with inconsistencies" and "frankly unbelievable".

The 18-year-old, her boyfriend and their colleagues had gone to F Club in Clarke Quay, where she had "substantial alcoholic drinks". After leaving the club, her boyfriend's Grab ride arrived first.

Wong, who was with a friend, spotted her standing alone. After the friend failed to chat her up, the two men went off to have a bite. When they returned, Wong approached her and took her to a Starbucks outlet, before taking her home in a taxi.

Surveillance footage showed her vomiting and staggering at times.

In clearing Wong of the other charge, Justice Chionh said the acts he carried out on the second victim - a 27-year-old woman - were not sufficient to establish a charge of attempted rape.

In April 2018, he met her at the Zouk nightclub before taking her to a toilet where he partially pulled down her pants, and took photos. During the taxi ride to his home, she realised her mobile phone was missing.

They returned to Clarke Quay but ended up going separate ways.

She had no recollection of the incident and learnt what had happened only when the police contacted her in the course of investigations into the case involving the teenager.

Justice Chionh asked for further arguments on whether Wong should be convicted of another offence, possibly outrage of modesty, based on what he had done to the second victim.

The case will be heard again on Dec 9.

He also faces 10 other charges, which are likely to be dealt with in the State Courts.

There are two charges of taking photos of the two women in a state of undress.

He is also charged with stealing mobile phones and misappropriating wallets from other victims in the Clarke Quay area, as well as fraudulent possession of items including six mobile phones and identification cards belonging to various people.

For rape, he faces up to 20 years' jail and a fine or caning.