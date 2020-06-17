Man arrested for dangerous driving after motorcyclist killed in Farrer Road accident

The driver of the car was arrested for dangerous driving causing death.
The driver of the car was arrested for dangerous driving causing death.PHOTO: STOMP
Published
10 min ago
Farah Daley

SINGAPORE (STOMP) - A 51-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident involving his motorcycle and a car at the junction of Farrer Road and Gallop Park Road on Tuesday morning (June 16).

The driver of the car, a 55-year-old man, was arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

A Stomp contributor alerted the citizen journalism site to the accident and shared a photo and video circulating online of a blue death tent set up next to a yellow car.

The accident also caused a massive jam along Farrer Road towards Queensway.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the accident at 9.58am. The 51-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic.

The police are investigating the case.

Topics: 

Branded Content