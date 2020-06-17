Man arrested for dangerous driving after motorcyclist killed in Farrer Road accident

SINGAPORE (STOMP) - A 51-year-old motorcyclist died after an accident involving his motorcycle and a car at the junction of Farrer Road and Gallop Park Road on Tuesday morning (June 16).
The driver of the car, a 55-year-old man, was arrested for dangerous driving causing death.
A Stomp contributor alerted the citizen journalism site to the accident and shared a photo and video circulating online of a blue death tent set up next to a yellow car.
The accident also caused a massive jam along Farrer Road towards Queensway.
In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the accident at 9.58am. The 51-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic.
The police are investigating the case.