Man arrested for allegedly molesting woman on bus, believed to be involved in other cases islandwide

SINGAPORE - A 40-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (March 12) for his suspected involvement in a case of outrage of modesty.

The police said that on Monday, they received a report that a female victim had been molested on a bus along Temasek Boulevard.

Through investigations and with the aid of images from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, officers from Public Transport Security Command and Central Police Division were able to identify the man and arrest him.

He is also believed to have been involved in similar cases of outrage of modesty that were reported across the island.

The man is due to be charged in court on Wednesday. If found guilty of outrage of modesty, he may be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or given any combination of the three punishments.

The police added that committing such offences while on board public transport is an aggravating factor that may result in a higher sentence for the man.

In a statement, the police advised members of the public to be attentive to their surroundings and remain aware of any suspicious persons.

Anyone who is molested should seek help immediately from those around them, taking note of the suspect's prominent features and attire, as well as the direction they went towards when leaving the scene.

Victims were also advised to call 999 as soon as possible to increase the chances of apprehending the suspect early.

The police added that, if it is safe to do so, the victim or other witnesses of the crime may assist by detaining the suspect while waiting for the authorities to arrive.