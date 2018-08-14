Man, 61, nabbed for allegedly robbing woman of $3,900, gold necklace with knife in Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE - A 61-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Aug 13) for allegedly robbing a woman of $3,900 and a gold necklace, while armed with a knife.

The police said they received a report at about 3am on Sunday that the 27-year-old victim was robbed by the man at the basement of a building in Lorong 6 Toa Payoh.

In a statement on Monday, the police said that they were able to establish the identity of the man through ground inquiries and images from police cameras.

The man was arrested at Toa Payoh Central for his suspected involvement in a case of armed robbery.

Anyone convicted of armed robbery faces a jail term of up to 10 years and at least 12 strokes of the cane.