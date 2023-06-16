Jail for moonlighting foreign worker who tried to bribe policeman $100 during operation

SINGAPORE - A Vietnamese performing artiste who was caught moonlighting at a bar tried to give a policeman a $100 bribe so that the officer would not take enforcement action against her.

The 24-year-old ground response force sergeant rejected the cash, and she was arrested following an operation that took place in the wee hours of Nov 5, 2022.

Dang Mai Huyen Trang, 21, pleaded guilty on Friday to a graft charge and was sentenced to a week in jail.

At the time of the offence, she was holding a work permit as a performing artiste with a firm called De Koma that deals in entertainment venues.

Trang was moonlighting at a bar called Fusion Eight at the basement of Fook Hai Building in South Bridge Road on Nov 5, 2022, when the policeman and two of his colleagues conducted an enforcement operation there at around 1.45am.

Court documents did not disclose details about her activities at the bar.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Brian Tan told the court: “Suddenly, someone shouted ‘police, run!’ in Vietnamese and the accused ran out of the pub together with other females.

“(The officers) saw the accused and the other females running out as they were approaching Fusion Eight and the three police officers split up to give chase.”

The policeman caught up with Trang and another Vietnamese woman along a corridor and asked for the pair’s identification card.

Trang then took out a $50 note from her bag and tried to hand it to him, but he rejected the offer. Undeterred, she retrieved another $50 from the bag and offered a total of $100 to him.

The officer turned down her offer for the second time, and she was arrested at around 4.20am.

Trang later told investigators that she knew it was wrong to offer money to police officers and admitted to offering cash to the ground response force sergeant to avoid being arrested.