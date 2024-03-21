Jail for man who threatened to kill baby daughter during dispute with wife

SINGAPORE - A man who got into a tiff with his wife threatened to kill their baby if she left their flat with the little girl.

The man, who was working as a mover at the time, slapped his wife’s face twice during the dispute.

The housewife then left their baby behind and ran to her mother’s flat at another block nearby.

Her mother asked her son-in-law to hand over the baby, but he refused to do so, prompting the older woman to alert the police.

After officers arrived at the scene, the baby, who had no visible injuries, was handed to her grandmother. The child’s age was not mentioned in court documents.

The 24-year-old man was sentenced to three months’ jail on March 21 after he pleaded guilty to one count each of assault and criminal intimidation.

He also admitted to an unrelated offence under the Computer Misuse Act.

He cannot be named to protect the identity of his daughter under the Children and Young Persons Act.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Chye Jer Yuan said the man married his 21-year-old wife on March 19, 2023, and they have a baby girl together.

The baby was sleeping in their rental flat on May 14, 2023, when the wife told her husband to “shut up” as he was talking loudly on his phone in their bedroom.

The man then retrieved a knife from the kitchen, held the blunt side of the blade against his wife’s throat and threatened to cut her.

He subsequently flung the knife to the floor, grabbed his wife’s throat and pushed her head towards the window grilles. He then took the baby to the living room.

The wife told him that she wanted to take their daughter to her mother’s flat.

She then picked up the knife and said she would cut her hand if he refused to let her take the little girl. When he said he did not care, she cut her left forearm.