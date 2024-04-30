Jail for man who roped in his children to steal motorcycle parts in Woodlands

SINGAPORE - A man roped in his children to assist him in stealing motorcycle parts after discovering his motorbike’s tyres were easily punctured.
Haszley Hassan, 54, had hatched a plan to steal tyres from motorcycles of the same model in carparks around Woodlands to use as spares.
On April 30, District Judge Wong Li Tein chided Haszley for his behaviour, noting that he had set a bad example for his children.
His son, 19, has been charged in the same case, the court heard.
“Your son is now facing charges, and we don’t know if your daughter will eventually face charges,” Judge Wong said.
Haszley, who pleaded guilty to one charge of theft of a motor vehicle and three counts of theft, was sentenced to 18 weeks’ jail and a $1,000 fine.
He will also be disqualified from holding all classes of driving licences for 12 months upon his release.
Deputy Public Prosecutor Vishnu Menon said Haszley, after coming up with the plan, drove his son and daughter, 21, to a multi-story carpark in Woodlands Avenue 6 on Aug 21, 2023.
The trio reached their destination at around 3am, when Haszley spotted a helmet locked to a parked motorcycle. He broke the lock and stole the helmet, intending to wear it to mask his identity when carrying out his plan.
The family then drove to a carpark in Woodlands Drive 50 at around 4.20am.
At the carpark, Haszley saw some items covered by a canvas sheet beside a motorcycle parked on the fourth level. The items, which included two chairs from Decathlon and one cordless drill, were valued at $300.
Haszley and his son took the items, and the trio drove to another multi-story carpark in Woodlands Drive 50.
Sometime around 5.40am, Haszley noticed a lorry on the fifth level of the carpark, with an unlocked metal box on the back of the vehicle.
Drill sets and tools with a combined value of more than $468 were inside the box, the court heard.
Haszley climbed into the lorry to remove the items and took them back to his car, where his children were waiting, and drove off.
At around 7.30am, they stopped at a multi-story carpark in Woodlands Ring Road.
At level two of the carpark, Haszley saw a motorcycle that was the same model as his.
He asked his son to remove the front and rear tyres and rims, valued at $200, and he took the items back to the car and left the carpark at around 8am.
Haszley decided to store the stolen items at separate locations to avoid detection if the thefts were investigated.
He hid the stolen tyres in the dry riser next to the home of his daughter’s friend. He hid the rest of the items in the flat of his son’s friend.
During sentencing, the judge said Haszley’s offences were highly premeditated as he chose to commit the acts in the early hours of the morning, and even hid the items to prevent detection.
In mitigation, Haszley’s lawyer asked for a lighter sentence given that the value of the stolen items was low, but the judge said Haszley had no idea of the value of the stolen items at the time.
It was not to his credit that the items were of low value upon investigation, the judge added.