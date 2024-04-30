Jail for man who roped in his children to steal motorcycle parts in Woodlands

SINGAPORE - A man roped in his children to assist him in stealing motorcycle parts after discovering his motorbike’s tyres were easily punctured.

Haszley Hassan, 54, had hatched a plan to steal tyres from motorcycles of the same model in carparks around Woodlands to use as spares.

On April 30, District Judge Wong Li Tein chided Haszley for his behaviour, noting that he had set a bad example for his children.

His son, 19, has been charged in the same case, the court heard.

“Your son is now facing charges, and we don’t know if your daughter will eventually face charges,” Judge Wong said.

Haszley, who pleaded guilty to one charge of theft of a motor vehicle and three counts of theft, was sentenced to 18 weeks’ jail and a $1,000 fine.

He will also be disqualified from holding all classes of driving licences for 12 months upon his release.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Vishnu Menon said Haszley, after coming up with the plan, drove his son and daughter, 21, to a multi-story carpark in Woodlands Avenue 6 on Aug 21, 2023.

The trio reached their destination at around 3am, when Haszley spotted a helmet locked to a parked motorcycle. He broke the lock and stole the helmet, intending to wear it to mask his identity when carrying out his plan.

The family then drove to a carpark in Woodlands Drive 50 at around 4.20am.

At the carpark, Haszley saw some items covered by a canvas sheet beside a motorcycle parked on the fourth level. The items, which included two chairs from Decathlon and one cordless drill, were valued at $300.

Haszley and his son took the items, and the trio drove to another multi-story carpark in Woodlands Drive 50.

Sometime around 5.40am, Haszley noticed a lorry on the fifth level of the carpark, with an unlocked metal box on the back of the vehicle.

Drill sets and tools with a combined value of more than $468 were inside the box, the court heard.

Haszley climbed into the lorry to remove the items and took them back to his car, where his children were waiting, and drove off.