Jail for man who barged into bus, snatched and threw driver’s phone after latter sounded horn

SINGAPORE – A motorist, who was blocking a bus bay with his car, flew into a rage and confronted an SBS Transit bus driver after the latter sounded his horn several times at him.

Teo Kian Chin, 43, a flight attendant, boarded bus service 4 that Mr Koo Jiann Rong, 35, was then driving. He snatched away Mr Koo’s mobile phone which the younger man was using to film him, before flinging it to the ground.

A passer-by recorded a video of the confrontation, and the clip became viral after it was shared on social media.

On Nov 21, Teo was sentenced to five days’ jail and fined $3,000 after he pleaded guilty to four charges, including one count each of harassment and criminal trespass.

He was also disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for a period of a month from his date of release.

Details about Teo’s employer at the time were not disclosed in court.

Teo was driving his car, a Mercedes Benz, from Simei to his Kovan home sometime after 11pm on Oct 31, 2022, with a female friend driving another car nearby, when roadworks blocked his usual route via Tampines Expressway.

Teo exited at Upper Changi Road North and ended up along Flora Road near Old Tampines Road.

He then stopped his car within the bay of a bus stop to figure out his way home.

Mr Koo was driving the bus along Flora Road soon after when he saw Teo’s car. As there was insufficient space for the bus to fully enter and stop within the bay, the bus driver sounded the horn and flashed the headlights at the car. Teo then moved the car slightly forward but remained within the bay.

Soon after, Mr Koo tried to move off, but could not do so as Teo’s car was still obstructing the bay. He then sounded the horn twice, but Teo did not budge.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Maximilian Chew said: “After the victim sounded the horn again several times, the accused alighted from the vehicle and approached the driver-side window of the bus.

“He then repeatedly knocked on the window and shouted loudly at the victim. However, the victim did not engage with the accused and instead immediately reported the incident to the bus operations control centre using (a) communication system.”