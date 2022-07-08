Jail for man who abused stepson while out on bail after assaulting his 1-year-old baby

SINGAPORE - A recalcitrant offender was out on bail after he committed offences including assaulting his baby son when he rained blows on his six-year-old stepson.

The 33-year-old, who cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect his victims' identities, pleaded guilty on Friday (July 8) to one count each of assault, theft and ill-treating a child. He was sentenced to 13 months and a week's jail.

The court heard that in 2009, the man was given an 18-month probation for theft.

Two years later, he was sentenced to three years' jail with 12 strokes of the cane for offences including robbery.

He returned to a life of crime after his release, committing offences such as cheating, theft and careless driving.

He was sentenced to 27 months' jail and a fine of $500 in 2015.

For his current case, the court heard that he was at home in May 2020 when he saw his one-year-old son fighting with his sister in their cot.

Feeling upset, he slapped his son about four times on his arm and leg.

He was teaching his stepson on May 28 that year when he felt frustrated with the boy, who was four years old at the time.

He slapped, caned and pushed the child, causing him to hit a fan.

The man's wife alerted the police the next day and officers were interviewing her over this incident when she revealed that he had also assaulted the baby earlier.

The two children were taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) and the baby was found with a lesion on his right thigh.

The court heard that the four-year-old boy suffered multiple injuries.