Jail, caning for man over sexual assault at chalet

A 24-year-old woman, who was extremely drunk after a night out clubbing, was pulled into a car and fondled by three men in the vehicle as the group headed for a Pasir Ris chalet.

At D'Resort @ Downtown East chalet, the unconscious woman was raped by one man and sexually assaulted by another, while a third man furtively filmed the attack on his phone.

Yesterday, one of her assailants, Tay Boon Huat, 28, was sentenced to 10 years and three months' jail, and five strokes of the cane.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual assault by penetration for forcing himself on the victim on the morning of Sept 17, 2018, as well as an unrelated charge of rioting.

Tay is the second man to be convicted for his role in the incident.

Last year, Gan Soon Chai, 35, who filmed the assault, was sentenced to 15 months' jail and a fine of $20,800.

The cases involving two others - Yap Chun Chieh, 40, who is accused of raping the victim, and Yong Chun Hong, 31, who is said to have fondled her - are still pending.

The High Court heard yesterday that Tay had booked the chalet for his friends.

After midnight on Sept 17, four of them travelled to Club V5 Tycoon at Ming Arcade in Cuscaden Road. They were Tay, Gan, Yong and Mr Yeo We Chieng, 40, who drove them there.

The woman arrived at about 3.35am with her friends, after having had drinks at another club, and proceeded to have more alcohol.

At about 6am, Yong spent about 15 minutes alone with her in the toilet. He then passed her over to Yap, telling him to send her home by taxi.

Both Yong and Yap worked at the club as managers-cum-bouncers.

On the drive back to the chalet, the four men spotted Yap with the woman. Yong invited Yap to join them at the chalet and pulled the woman by her arm into the car.

The group arrived at the chalet at about 7.25am, and Mr Yeo soon fell asleep.

When the woman was home later, she knew that something had happened to her but did not know what to do.

That night, she went to the club to talk to a friend about the incident and recognised Yap.

Days later, she approached Yap, who apologised for having sex with her at the chalet.

She later made a police report.