Identity of dead man known by many names to many people remains a mystery

SINGAPORE - He was known as ‘Sunny Tang’, ‘Sheng Chun Hua’ and ‘Ah Hua’, but the true identity of a man who died on Aug 1, 2022, still remains a mystery.

Investigations into his identity threw up accusations of physical abuse by his ex-girlfriend’s son as well as a woman who had offered him a place to stay.

Yet, none of them knew who he was.

Question marks surrounding his identity arose about two weeks before his death when he fell and landed in hospital.

“Despite exhaustive efforts by the police, the deceased’s identity remains a mystery, and it is unlikely that his identity will be established without further evidence,” said State Coroner Adam Nakhoda on Oct 23.

One of those who knew the man was a woman who court documents refer to as Madam LMC. She lived in a first-floor unit at an HDB Block in Toa Payoh.

She became acquainted with him at a nearby coffee shop in 2022, and he told her his name was Sunny. After he told her he had no place to go to, she allowed him to stay with her on one or two occasions.

She claimed that he was pleasant and did not have any financial issues. She understood that he worked “on and off”.

Madam LMC said she was sitting outside her unit with him at about 5pm on July 13, 2022, when he told her that he wanted to go and eat. At this point, she saw a bruise on his face and asked him what happened.

He replied that he had fallen due to his weak legs when he was getting his bicycle from the nearby bay. She offered to buy him food, but after he insisted on going himself, she supported him as he walked to the coffee shop. After a few steps, he fell again.

As she was unable to lift him, Madam LMC called out to her neighbour, named as Mr Syami in court documents, who was nearby to assist her.

Mr Syami saw the left side of the man’s face was swollen, and that he had a bruise. He offered to call an ambulance, but the man declined the offer.

After they returned to Madam LMC’s home, Mr Syami, who is trained in first-aid, assessed that the man may have suffered a head injury and called for an ambulance.