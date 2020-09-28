Former legal associate at law firm sentenced to 27 months' jail after misappropriating clients' monies

SINGAPORE - A former lawyer from Hilborne Law was sentenced on Monday (Sept 28) to two years and three months' jail after misappropriating clients' monies.

Zaminder Singh Gill's cases involved more than $30,000 in total and he committed the offences between 2016 and last year.

The 57-year-old Singaporean, who appeared in a district court via video-link, pleaded guilty to five counts of criminal breach of trust as an attorney.

Ten other similar charges were considered during sentencing.

On Monday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Stephanie Chew urged District Judge Toh Yung Cheong to sentence Gill to at least two years and three months' jail.

She stressed that criminal breach of trust by lawyers is a "grave offence" and that he had made no restitution.

Defence lawyer R. Shiever pleaded for judicial mercy and said that his client was truly remorseful.

Gill cried as he addressed the court and said that he had lost everything.

Before handing down the sentence, Judge Toh said that such offences could undermine public confidence in the legal profession.

For each count of criminal breach of trust as an attorney, an offender can either be jailed for life or jailed for up to 20 years and fined.