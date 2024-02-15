Foreigner facing drug charges allegedly targeted and robbed man while out on bail

SINGAPORE – A Bangladesh national who faces drug-related charges was out on bail of $10,000 when he allegedly ganged up with four of his countrymen to rob a man on Feb 12.

Pramanik Shamim, 30, is now accused of one count each of drug consumption, being in possession of drug-related utensils, and robbery.

He had allegedly consumed methamphetamine earlier and was said to be in possession of a glass utensil for the drug on or before May 18, 2023.

Pramanik was charged in court in 2023 and was later released on bail.

He allegedly reoffended on Feb 12 by ganging up with four other countrymen of his – Sarker Sumon, 30; Shik Md Kawsar, 33; Mamun Al, 33; and Ullah Ahammad, 35 – to rob a 38-year-old man.

Pramanik’s four alleged accomplices were each handed a robbery charge on Feb 15.

The group of men were at the underpass of Merdeka Bridge in Kallang between 5.30pm and 7.45pm on Feb 12 when they allegedly targeted their victim.

They are accused of hitting him with a bicycle chain and a wooden stick before making off with items, including $60 in cash and a mobile phone worth $800.

In a statement, police said that officers from Bedok Police Division managed to establish the Bangladeshis’ identities, and the men were arrested on Feb 14.

Officers also managed to recover the mobile phone.

On Feb 15, all five Bangladeshis were ordered to be remanded at the police division, and their cases have been adjourned to Feb 22.

For robbery, an offender can be jailed for between five years and 20 years, and receive at least 12 strokes of the cane.