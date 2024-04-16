Foreigner admits bankrolling deals linked to purchase of 3 houses worth millions

SINGAPORE - A Chinese national provided the money used to buy three landed properties worth millions in East Coast Road, only to return to his home country after he was charged in a Singapore district court in 2017.

In earlier proceedings, the court heard that none of the three houses, worth more than $6 million in total, was a “non-restricted residential property”, so foreigners were normally not entitled to buy them.

Zhan Guotuan, 59, a Singapore permanent resident at the time of the offences, was overseas when he had a warrant of arrest issued against him in 2022.

He finally returned here on March 1, 2024.

On April 16, he pleaded guilty to an offence under the Residential Property Act (RPA) linked to one of the houses identified in court documents as Z.

Three other charges, including two under the same Act involving the other properties, will be considered during sentencing. These two houses were identified in court documents as X and Y.

The RPA was passed to prevent foreigners’ speculation in local residential properties, which could lead to a rise in home prices and adversely affect the interests of Singaporeans, the court was told.

At the time of the offences in 2007, Zhan was a shareholder at two firms – Alphaland International and Xin An Technology Group.

The companies were in the business of property development in Singapore.

The business plan was to buy landed properties in Singapore, demolish those houses, develop condominiums on the land, and sell the condominium units for profit.

Under this plan, Alphaland was the property developer, while Xin An was the main contractor.

However, the prosecution said that the “prime mover” in this case was Zhan’s trusted business associate, Tan Hui Meng, a Singaporean.

After a trial, Tan, 57, was sentenced to jail for two years, three months and three weeks in March. He was also fined $3,000.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Foo Shi Hao and Louis Ngia stated in court documents: “(Tan) was the one who had conceived of the East Coast plan to purchase seven landed properties for redevelopment, and to buy (the three houses) in trust.”

“(Tan) was also the one who had made the arrangements for the purchases. (Zhan’s) offending conduct was in authorising (the acquisitions)... when the plan had already been conceived.”