Ex-teacher admits performing indecent acts on 2 girls aged 15

A teacher performed indecent acts on two 15-year-old girls in separate incidents, and at least one of them was a student from the secondary school where he taught.

He targeted his first victim in 2015. Court documents did not state if she was then a student at his school.

He performed a sexual act on his second victim in his car in 2017, near a block of flats. He also asked the girl to perform a sexual act on him but she refused.

The man later drove the girl home and told her not to tell anyone. But the victim told her close friends about what had happened and the police were later alerted.

The offender, now 33, pleaded guilty yesterday to two counts of performing an indecent act on a minor and one count of sexually penetrating an underage girl.

All three charges involved the second victim. Three other charges, including those involving the first victim, will be considered during sentencing. Details about the man and the school cannot be revealed due to a gag order.

Defence lawyer Edmond Pereira told a district court his client had resigned from his job as a teacher.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) James Chew said that on Feb 25, 2017, the second victim received a text message from the man asking if she wanted to meet him for a ride. She agreed and he told her not to tell anyone about their outing.

The man picked her up in his car later that day before parking near Block 374, Tampines Street 34.

The DPP said: "This time, the accused leaned towards the victim and started touching her thigh and neck, while at the same time, asking the victim if she trusted him.

"At a loss, the victim simply replied that she did. The accused then started to kiss the victim's neck."

The court heard that the man committed the offences soon after. The girl thwarted his advances and he drove her home.

She later blocked him on the various apps that they had used to communicate with each other.

The girl confided in her close friends two days later, on Feb 27, 2017.

She stopped going to school soon after, prompting school staff to visit her home on March 2 that year. A police report was made later that day.

The offender, out on $15,000 bail, will be sentenced tomorrow.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Education said the man stopped working for MOE in September 2018.

It added: "MOE takes a serious view of staff misconduct and will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against those who fail to adhere to our standards of conduct and discipline, including dismissal from service."