Ex-lawyer pleads guilty after he misappropriated nearly $480k

SINGAPORE – A senior lawyer, who was called to the bar in 1981, misappropriated nearly $480,000 three clients had entrusted to him.

Gurdaib Singh Pala Singh, who used to be a lawyer at Gurdaib Cheong & Partners (GCP), committed the offences between 2011 and 2016.

Even though he was struck off the rolls in 2018, he continued to act as an advocate and solicitor for a man the following year.

Singh, 70, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts of criminal breach of trust involving nearly $459,000 and an offence under the Legal Profession Act.

A third criminal breach of trust charge involving another $21,000 will be considered during sentencing.

In December 2010, a man identified as Mr Zulkifli Osman engaged GCP to provide services relating to the sale of his late father’s flat.

The flat was sold on July 29, 2011, and GCP later received the sale proceeds of more than $356,000 on Mr Zulkifli’s behalf from the buyer.

It was then agreed between Mr Zulkifli and Singh that out of that sum, Mr Zulkifli’s brother was to receive $138,876.50.

On Dec 15, 2011, Mr Zulkifli deposited $138,876 into GCP’s client account to be held in escrow as his brother’s share of the sales proceeds.

But between Dec 20, 2011, and May 3, 2012, Singh misappropriated Mr Zulkifli’s funds in GCP’s client account by issuing cheques to pay for other matters such as the firm’s office expenses.

Unaware that the monies had been fully expended, Mr Zulkifli made three requests to Singh between August 2012 and July 2014 to withdraw a portion of it.

To meet the request, Singh disbursed a total of $10,156 to Mr Zulkifli by using money in the GCP client account that belonged to the firm’s other clients.