Chinese national who tried but failed to give cop $76 bribe gets 5 weeks’ jail

SINGAPORE - A Chinese national was sentenced to five weeks’ jail on Wednesday for repeatedly trying to give a $76 bribe to a police officer who rejected the offers.

Xu Shoupei, 31, who is jobless, had pleaded guilty on Oct 11 to two charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Around 9pm on July 4, 2021, two police officers – Special Constable (SC) Ong Shu Hong and his colleague – went to Kembangan MRT station to check on a complaint about a suspicious person in a white T-shirt who was loitering in the area.

At a nearby park connector, they spotted Xu, who fit the description, and introduced themselves to him as police officers.

When Xu attempted to walk away, the two officers stopped him and SC Ong asked to see his identity card.

In earlier proceedings, Deputy Public Prosecutor Ong Xin Jie said: “The accused knew he did not have his identity card with him and began to panic, as he feared that his inability to produce (it) would cause the police officers to lodge a report against him, which could affect his prospects for job employment in Singapore.”

Xu pleaded with SC Ong, asking him to stop the identity check. He then took out $76 from his pocket and offered it to the policeman.

For several minutes, Xu repeatedly offered the amount to SC Ong, who told him to stop doing so.

The two police officers finally arrested Xu after he failed multiple times to heed the warning.

The Chinese national was in handcuffs when he continued to offer the $76 to SC Ong.

Xu was charged in court in September 2021.

For each graft charge, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $100,000.