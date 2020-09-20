Certis Cisco officer dies after being found with gunshot wound to his head in East Coast Park

Police found the auxiliary police officer at about 6.15am near carpark C2 in East Coast Park.
SINGAPORE - A 42-year-old Certis Cisco officer was found with a gunshot wound to the head in East Coast Park on Saturday (Sept 19) morning.

Police found the auxiliary police officer at about 6.15am near carpark C2 in East Coast Park. The gun issued to the officer was found beside him, the police said.

Paramedics declared him dead at 7.48am.

At about 1.30am that day, Certis informed the police that the officer did not return his service revolver after his shift had ended.

This led the police to start a search for the officer.

The police said investigations are ongoing, but they do not suspect foul play.

When asked how long the officer was employed with the firm, Certis declined to provide details about the man.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Julian Chee, who is the Commander of Certis Cisco Auxiliary Police Force, said Certis is assisting the police with investigations.

He said: "We are deeply saddened to learn that one of our auxiliary police officers has passed away. We are in contact with his next-of-kin and will provide our support and assistance to them in this difficult time."

  • HELPLINES

  • Samaritans Of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

    Singapore Association For Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

    Institute Of Mental Health's Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222

    Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

    Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

    Tinkle Friend (for children): 1800-274-4788

