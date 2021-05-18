Businessman linked to $1b alleged fraud case faces more charges

A Singaporean businessman linked to the alleged fraud of more than $1 billion has had more cheating charges brought against him.

Ng Yu Zhi, 34, was charged with seven counts of cheating involving more than $23 million yesterday.

The latest charges are in addition to 11 counts of cheating, fraudulent trading and forgery he has racked up since his arrest in February.

Ng, the director of Envy Asset Management and Envy Global Trading, is said to have swindled investors into putting at least $1 billion into nickel deals that never took place.

The investors were promised varying returns averaging 15 per cent over three months.

With the latest charges, he is accused of deceiving seven individuals and firms between September last year and January this year into buying some receivables from Envy Global Trading's purported sale of nickel to a firm called Raffemet, but there was no such transaction.

They paid sums ranging from $650,000 to $14 million.

In total, they were cheated of more than $23 million.

As at May 4, at least four lawsuits have been filed by investors seeking to claim some $50 million from Envy Global Trading and Ng.

The Commercial Affairs Department has seized about $100 million of assets from him.

Neither of Ng's firms is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Ng, who is represented by Mr Navin Thevar from Davinder Singh Chambers, is out on bail of $1.5 million. He has to continue wearing an electronic tag, and comply with a curfew from 10pm to 6am.

His bail is believed to be the highest sum imposed since electronic monitoring was introduced as a condition of bail in 2018. He is expected to return to court on June 28.