A*Star scientist admits to obscene act in condo estate

A scientist from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) was in a common area of his condominium complex when he exposed himself and performed a sexual act.

Police officers arrested Xie Danpeng, now 31, after two women spotted him committing the offence at the Barossa Gardens condominium in Pasir Panjang Road on April 12 last year.

The Chinese national was later evicted from his unit and, from April 14 last year, barred from entering the condominium grounds. Yet, he returned five days later and trespassed on the property.

Xie pleaded guilty in a district court yesterday to two counts of sexual exposure. He also admitted to one count each of criminal trespass and an unrelated charge of dishonest misappropriation of property.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Stephanie Koh said a 37-year-old woman was near her unit sometime between 8am and 9am when she spotted Xie committing the sexual act while staring at her.

She recorded a video of his actions and the police were alerted.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old woman also spotted Xie committing the offence and told her boyfriend what she saw.

The man confronted Xie, who ran back to his unit. The man then informed the condominium's management about the incident.

Police officers arrested Xie later that day.

He was evicted but trespassed on the property on April 19 last year.

The court heard that in June last year, he was still under investigation for exposing himself to the two victims when he appeared naked before a third woman, aged 32, at another property.

In an unrelated incident on April 10 last year, Xie misappropriated a bicycle worth about $600 after he found it parked by the roadside near Alexandra Retail Centre.

The court heard that Xie has a history of exhibitionistic and adjustment disorders. Magistrate Lau Qiuyu called for a report to assess his suitability for a mandatory treatment order (MTO). Offenders given an MTO have to undergo treatment to address their mental issues, in lieu of jail time. Xie's bail was set at $20,000 yesterday and he will be sentenced on Aug 2.

A*Star said it has suspended Xie and initiated its internal disciplinary process. It added: "We will also take into account the court's assessment of his mental condition."

Shaffiq Alkhatib