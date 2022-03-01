Appeal of Malaysian drug trafficker scheduled to hang: Apex court flags abuse of process

SINGAPORE - The Court of Appeal on Tuesday (March 1) said lawyers for Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam were abusing the court process by submitting reports at the last minute and "drip-feeding" applications bit by bit.

The comments came at an appeal hearing as lawyer Violet Netto argued for Nagaenthran to be spared the death sentence on grounds of mental disability.

She was questioned as to why the defence has blocked the court from looking at the inmate's medical and psychiatric records in assessing his mental capacity.

Instead, Ms Netto wants the court to rely on the opinions of three overseas experts, none of whom have examined Nagaenthran, who based their reports on the observations of his brother and lawyer M. Ravi.

Nagaenthran, 33, is appealing against a High Court decision denying him permission to start judicial review proceedings to challenge his death sentence.

He has also asked the apex court to exercise its power to have him assessed by psychiatrists.

Nagaenthran was convicted of trafficking 42.72g of heroin in 2010 and given the death penalty, which was then mandatory.

His appeals against his conviction and sentence were dismissed in 2011.

Last year, he made an eleventh-hour attempt to challenge his impending execution on Nov 10, on the basis that he was suffering from mental disabilities.

After his bid was dismissed by the High Court, he appealed. The appeal hearing was adjourned after he tested positive for Covid-19.

On Tuesday, the appeal was argued by Ms Netto, with the assistance of Mr Ravi.

Early on in the hearing, Ms Netto was asked by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon to explain why she submitted a two-page report, from Australian expert Danny Sullivan, only that morning before the court session.

The Chief Justice said it was a "mockery" and appears to be an abuse of the court process that was "calculated to delay the resolution of this matter".