66-year-old man arrested for allegedly trying to burn down building in Ubi

SINGAPORE - A 66-year-old man was arrested on suspicion that he tried to burn down a building in Ubi Road, the police said in a statement on Friday (July 30).

No one was injured in the incident.

The police said they were alerted to a fire that broke out at a unit in an industrial building in Ubi Road 1 at 4.05pm on July 11. Early investigation suggested that the fire was set intentionally.

The police established the identity of the man through extensive ground inquiries and the aid of images from police cameras, before arresting him on Friday.

For the offence of mischief by fire with intent to destroy a building, he could face up to a lifetime in prison as well as a fine.