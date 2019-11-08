4 men arrested for circulating obscene materials on Telegram chat group

SINGAPORE - Four men have been arrested for allegedly circulating obscene materials in yet another Telegram chat group, the police said on Friday (Nov 8).

Aged between 26 and 45, the four men are involved in a chat group called "Sam's lots of CB collection". The police were alerted to the chat group on Oct 24.

Three of the men have been established as the administrators of the chat group, based on preliminary investigations, while the fourth, a 26-year-old man, was found to have advertised the sale of obscene materials in the chat.

On Wednesday, when the four men were arrested, the police seized more than 15 electronic devices, including a central processing unit, several laptops, hard-disk drives and mobile phones.

In its statement, the police advised the public to stop joining such illegal chat groups.

"The police takes a serious view of anyone involved in criminal activities and will continue to take tough enforcement actions against those breaking the law," the police said.

Anyone found guilty of circulating obscene materials can be jailed up to three months, fined, or both.

The police are investigating the case.