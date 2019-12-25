2 men arrested over alleged assault in Jalan Berseh; 2 women nabbed for suspected drug offences

SINGAPORE - Two men have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of assault that happened in Jurong East on Dec 19.

They are expected to be charged in court on Thursday (Dec 26), police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The men, aged 23 and 30, were arrested at a residential unit in Jalan Berseh on Tuesday.

Two women - 21 and 23 - who were also in the unit at the time, were arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

On Dec 19, police were alerted at 9am of an assault case at Jurong East Street 24. A victim who was found with multiple injuries was taken to hospital.

Through investigations and images from police cameras, officers from the Clementi Police Division and Criminal Investigation Department identified the two male suspects and arrested them in Jalan Beseh.

The two men are expected to be charged for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means with common intention.

If convicted, they can be jailed for up to seven years, fined and caned.

The two women are still being investigated.