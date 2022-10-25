Singapore’s 4th egg farm, backed by Japan’s top egg producer, to operate from 2024

SINGAPORE - A local company, Ise Foods Holdings (IFH), backed by Japan’s top egg producer has received in-principle approval from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to develop Singapore’s fourth local egg farm by 2024.

When fully operational, it will have the capacity to produce 360 million eggs and up to 5 million day-old-chicks to raise for egg-laying annually, in line with a memorandum of understanding the firm signed with the SFA in September 2021.

This move is set to increase the capacity of Singapore’s egg industry to collectively meet about half of Singapore’s demand for eggs, up from about 30 per cent today. This will also help contribute to the Republic’s target of meeting 30 per cent of its nutritional needs with local production by 2030, said the firm in a statement on Monday.

The commercial farm, which will be built on a plot of about 10ha in Lim Chu Kang, is part of an integrated facility spread across four sites.

When fully operational in 2026, it will include specialised facilities in Tuas and Sungei Tengah to rear the parents of egg-laying hens, as well as a hatchery for chicks that will grow up to lay eggs at the farm on a smaller 0.6ha plot in Lim Chu Kang.

The integrated facility will be developed in phases from the first quarter of 2023, with the commercial egg farm expected to commence operations in 2024 and the other facilities set to open in 2026.

The total cost of the project is estimated at over $100 million.

Singapore currently has three other egg farms – Seng Choon Farm, Chew’s Agriculture and N&N Agriculture.

IFH added that it is collaborating with Ise Foods Japan, the top egg producer in Japan and one of the largest in the world, to produce high-quality eggs for Singapore’s local consumption.

Ise Capital Management (ICM), an investment vehicle majority-owned by Ise Foods Japan owner Hikonobu Ise, holds a 70 per cent stake in IFH, according to Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority records.

Other backers of IFH, which was formed to operate the fourth egg farm, include mainboard-listed Ellipsiz via a 40 per cent stake in ICM, and investment firm Vertex Holdings, which holds a 20 per cent stake in IFH via its Vertex Exploratory Fund.

Beyond directly improving Singapore’s domestic egg output, the farm also aims to tackle the global problem of securing stable supplies of feed amid the war in Ukraine, a major grain exporter.

“(We) have begun collaboration with research institutes in the research and development of safe, secure and high-quality feed in Japan, and we plan to export these grain materials to Singapore as well,” IFH chief executive Tsukino Yoshikawa said in the statement.

“We want to do our best to contribute to the people of Singapore as a sustainable egg farm,” she said.