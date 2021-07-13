Free mediation for wedding couples and vendors affected by Covid-19 restrictions

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Law (MinLaw) is rolling out mediation help to parties in wedding events affected by Covid-19 restrictions during the Heightened Alert.

The scheduled wedding must be from May 8 to July 31.

One example of a dispute is when both sides are not agreeable to a rescheduling or downsizing of the contract, written or otherwise, to provide goods and services.

Wedding receptions were not allowed from May 16 to July 11.

A trained professional will help facilitate a settlement, if both parties agree to mediate, for free, voiding the need to resolve the dispute in court.

Interested parties may submit their requests by Sept 10, at this website.

MinLaw will aim to hold the mediation within two weeks.

It will generally be conducted virtually and take about two hours.