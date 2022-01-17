FairPrice, Giant, Cold Storage and Sheng Siong supermarkets to stay open during CNY period

SINGAPORE - Supermarket chain FairPrice will continue to operate 133 stores on the first day of Chinese New Year on Feb 1 for customers to do their grocery shopping for the festive period.

Of the 133 stores, 40 stores will operate at their usual 24 hours, and 91 stores will close at 5pm. Stores at Jewel and Balmoral Plaza will operate as usual and close at 11pm and 10pm respectively.

On the eve of Chinese New Year, 33 stores will operate round the clock.

Regular operating hours will resume on the second day of Chinese New Year on Feb 2.

FairPrice's online shop will continue to deliver between 8am and 6pm over the Chinese New Year period from Jan 31 to Feb 2. Regular delivery timings will resume on Feb 3 for the online store.

More details of each store's opening hours are available on the FairPrice website.

As for Cold Storage, Market Place and Jasons as well as Jasons Deli, all 53 outlets will be open on Chinese New Year Eve.

On the first two days of Chinese New Year, all the stores will be open except the outlet at Takashimaya.

Shoppers can go to Cold Storage's website for more information.

Meanwhile, all Giant supermarkets will be open on the eve of Chinese New Year as well as the first three days of the festive holidays.

More information can be found at Giant's website.

Sheng Siong's stores will stay open round the clock until Chinese New Year Eve, when they will close at 4pm.

On the first and second day of Chinese New Year, 26 Sheng Siong stores will be open from 8am to 6pm.

All its outlets islandwide will resume normal operating hours on Feb 3.

More information is available at Sheng Shiong's website.