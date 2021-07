SINGAPORE - Couples are biting the bullet and going ahead with their weddings scheduled during the phase two (heightened alert) period, after tweaking their plans to accommodate the new tightened rules.

Ms Eileen Che, 29, whose wedding reception is about two weeks away, is scrambling to come up with new ideas after her original plan for two gatecrashing games were upended due to the new Covid-19 restrictions on group sizes and home visitation.