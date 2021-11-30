South West CDC launches $1 million care fund for vulnerable residents

SINGAPORE - Vulnerable residents living in the South West District will be able to access more help in the form of a new $1 million care fund.

The South West Community Development Council (CDC) launched the care fund during its district meeting at the Chevrons on Tuesday (Nov 30) evening.

The fund will provide additional aid in the form of social support and mental health workshops, education and enrichment programmes, and home improvement services to residents.

Speaking at the meeting, South West Mayor Low Yen Ling said that the fund will complement existing assistance schemes and was designed to address residents' urgent needs, which have been made more pressing by the prolonged impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Low said: "Covid-19 has exacerbated many of the challenges already faced by vulnerable persons, from food security and health to education.

"However, community support can be a strong protective factor against the impact of the pandemic."

She added that the fund will go towards practical and accessible help to alleviate and improve the circumstances of affected residents.

Residents who have difficulty finding a job will also be able to access enrichment programmes to upskill and improve their employability.

Students who are eligible can tap the fund to help to pay for their schoolbooks and transportation to school.

Ms Elaine Tan, a social worker from Shine Children and Youth Services, said: "The South West Care Fund can help to plug the gaps and will be a welcome relief for many underserved families."

The fund is a collaboration between South West CDC and Koh Kock Leong Enterprise.

Managing director Koh Tiam Teck said he was humbled by the opportunity to partner the CDC to better support vulnerable residents.

Mr Koh said: "We hope that our contribution can help to build a stronger safety net so that vulnerable residents can obtain the assistance they require."

Mr Koh also received the South West Caring Corporate Award on behalf of his company for its efforts in helping residents in the district last year.

The award was also given to Bo Tien Welfare Services Society, ExxonMobil Asia Pacific, HP, Microsoft Singapore, Proctor & Gamble and the American Chamber of Commerce.