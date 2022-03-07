Nominations open for Distinguished Chinese Language Teachers Awards

SINGAPORE - Students, parents and school leaders who know of Chinese-language teachers with a passion for the subject and an ability to bring it to life can nominate them for an award which recognises their efforts.

Nominations for the 25th Distinguished Chinese Language Teachers Awards, organised by Lianhe Zaobao and ZBSchools.sg, can be made at https://www.gevme.com/dclta2022 till April 30.

The awards aim to recognise outstanding Chinese-language teachers who have been exemplary in the teaching of the language and culture and those who cultivate students' interest through creative teaching methods or co-curricular activities.

Winners will receive a trophy and a cash prize of $1,500.

Last year, eight award recipients were selected from a pool of about 340 teachers from 163 schools.

All Chinese-language teachers from primary and secondary schools, pre-university and junior colleges are eligible, except past winners. They should have at least five years of teaching experience in Ministry of Education (MOE) schools.

The awards are co-organised by Singapore Centre for Chinese Language, the Society of Chinese Education Singapore, Singapore Chinese Teachers Union and Singapore Middle School Chinese Teachers Association, and supported by MOE.