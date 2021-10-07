Fire in Changi Airport Terminal 1 basement; 3 bus services diverted

SINGAPORE - Three public bus services skipped Changi Airport bus stops on Wednesday (Oct 6) night after a fire broke out in the basement of Terminal 1.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 9.50pm.

The fire had already been put out by Airport Emergency Services when SCDF officers arrived.

SCDF said there were no reported injuries and it ventilated the air in the basement using smoke extractors.

"The cause of fire is under investigation," it added.

SBS Transit tweeted at about 10.50pm that bus services 24, 27 and 53 would be diverted from bus stops in Terminal 1, Terminal 2 and Airport Boulevard due to road closure.

The services resumed about an hour later.