From charity bazaars to ways to volunteer: Make your year-end celebrations count in a meaningful way

If you are thinking about how you got to the end of 2023 this quickly, don’t fret: you can still make your year count in a truly special way, and we don’t mean the usual staycations, festive buffet spreads and late-night online shopping binges.

Organised by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC) in collaboration with the SG Cares Office and National Council of Social Service (NCSS), the annual SG Cares Giving Week campaign is back from Dec 1 to 7.

During this meaningful week, individuals, businesses, non-profit organisations and the community are encouraged to give back to others in support of any cause they are passionate about. There are four ways to do your part in every way, big or small: Share your Time, Talent, Treasure or Voice.

For instance, you can volunteer your Time and Talent with your family and friends by helping at charity events for those in need, or by giving tuition to children from lower-income families. You can also “create” Treasure by raising funds through charity bazaars or simply donating to a worthy cause. At the same time, be sure to use your Voice – whether online or in real life – to spread the word about SG Cares Giving Week to your friends, family and colleagues.

Or why not contribute in all four ways? Businesses and organisations can join the giving spirit by forming Giving Hubs like public carnivals and raising funds by selling merchandise or organising games.

Retailers can also participate in the Everyday Giving initiative and create promotional campaigns encouraging customers to give back to the community. Here, eight SG Cares Giving Week partners share their plans to "Just Give Lah!" this year.