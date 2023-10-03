$13 million Toto windfall goes to a single ticket, the biggest win of its kind in Singapore

The winning numbers were 2, 10, 12, 13, 45 and 48. The additional number was 11. PHOTO: ST FILE PHOTO
Michelle Chin
Updated
3 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – The $13 million Group 1 prize in Monday’s Toto jackpot draw has been won by a single ticket.

It is the largest amount won in a ticket for a Toto draw in Singapore, a spokesman for Singapore Pools confirmed.

The winning numbers were 2, 10, 12, 13, 45 and 48. The additional number was 11.

The large prize of $13,077,918 was accumulated over the last three draws, on Sept 21, Sept 25 and last Thursday – when there were no Group 1 prize winners.

The winning ticket was sold at Rangoon Provision Shop at Block 681 Race Course Road, and it was a QuickPick System 8 entry.

It is not known if the ticket belongs to an individual or is shared among several people.

