Citi Singapore raises more than $102,000 for ChildAid

SINGAPORE - More than 200 Citi Singapore employees took part in a mass "Silent Zumba" on Saturday (June 15) as part of the bank's global community day.

It was one of several activities that the bank held at the Marina Barrage. The other activities included a social bazaar, a carnival and football matches.

Organisations and charities such as the Singapore National Paralympic Council, the Young Men's Christian Association of Singapore, Touch Community Services and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund took part in the company event.

More than 5,200 Citi Singapore employees and their family and friends raised more than $102,000 for ChildAid, an annual charity concert co-organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times.

Top bank officials, including Citi Country Officer and Asean head Amol Gupte, CitiClub president Angeline Ng and the bank's operations and technology head for Asia-Pacific Vikram Subrahmanyam, presented the cheque to ChildAid 2019 co-chair Helmi Yusof on Saturday.