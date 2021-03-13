Chinatown Point shop fire: 100 people evacuated

About 100 shoppers and tenants in Chinatown Point were evacuated yesterday after a fire broke out in one of the stores.

The fire started inside Luxury City, a retailer of luxury bags and accessories located on the first floor of the mall. The shop's signage was damaged in the fire.

Ms Sharon Guan, 39, who works in the Samsung shop two units away, said the fire started at around 10.15am.

"At about 10.25am, there was smoke everywhere on the first floor, and the security told us to leave the premises," she said.

"We weren't aware of the fire at first, but later saw it from outside."

A video of the incident showed a raging fire in the shop.

Large cracks were visible on the shop's glass panels facing the mall's drop-off point.

A spokesman for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 10.25am, and the blaze was extinguished by the mall's sprinkler system before the SCDF's arrival.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire was of electrical origin.

A spokesman for the mall's manager, Perennial (Singapore) Retail Management, said shoppers and tenants of the retail mall, as well as tenants of the office block above it, were evacuated after the fire alarm sounded.

She added that there were no casualties, but one of the property's operations staff suffered mild smoke inhalation.

The man was taken by the SCDF to Singapore General Hospital and was discharged shortly after.

The mall was reopened to the public at around 2pm yesterday.

The mall spokesman said it was working closely with the authorities to investigate the incident.

"The safety and well-being of our shoppers, tenants and staff are our priorities, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused," she said.