Certis gives care packs to ST pocket money fund beneficiaries

Certis' assistant vice-president and head of group communications Gayle Wong, 43, and its manager of group communications Shalinee Bernadette, 32, giving a care pack to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund beneficiary Nur Qasrina Izman and her mother Siti Hawa Manap, 39, at a family service centre yesterday.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
In the light of the Covid-19 pandemic, integrated security services provider Certis has donated 500 care packs to the beneficiaries of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) and their families, to improve their health and well-being.

They were distributed yesterday to 10 family service centres that are partnering STSPMF in disbursing the care packs to the beneficiaries, who are disadvantaged children and youth from low-income families.

Certis said its staff packed the 500 care packs over two days.

Each pack contains four pieces of Dettol anti-bacterial bar soap, one bottle of Antis hand sanitiser gel and one packet of Scott's vitamin C pastilles, among other items.

Nur Qasrina Izman, a seven-year-old pupil from Feng Shan Primary School, said: "I was very happy to receive the care pack from Certis, especially the Ribena blackcurrant drink as it is rich in vitamin C."

Mr Tan Toi Chia, a senior executive with Certis, said the firm is committed to helping disadvantaged children and youth during this challenging period.

"We hope the items acquired will help the beneficiaries maintain good hygiene and boost their immune system.

  • 500 

    Number of care packs donated by Certis to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund beneficiaries.

"We believe that no child or youth should be denied the means to protect themselves to stay healthy in this difficult period," he added.

