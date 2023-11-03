Cathay Pacific apologises to passenger whose cat escaped while being loaded on plane at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific has apologised following the recovery of a cat which escaped while being transferred to an aircraft, sparking a five-day search at Changi Airport.

The cat, named Aiko, had initially escaped from her carrier on Oct 28, according to a Facebook post by her owner, Mr Adrian Wong.

Mr Wong had posted in the “Lost and Found Pets in Singapore” Facebook group to seek help from members of the public after Aiko went missing.

The eight-year-old cat was found on the morning of Nov 1, said Mr Wong in a follow-up post in the same group.

“Aiko has been found this morning at the cargo area. Safe and sound, definitely dropped a few pounds and have oil and grease all over, but healthy!” said Mr Wong in his Facebook post, which saw more than 1,000 reactions.

“Thank you for everyone’s support and prayers - we cannot do this without your kind help. We are beyond grateful. Thank you so very much, this is a very strong community!”

The Straits Times has contacted Mr Wong for more information.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, Mr Ashish Kapur, Cathay Pacific’s Regional Head of Cargo, South-east Asia, apologised for the incident.

He said that the airline had been alerted on Oct 28 that Aiko had escaped through a hole in her carrier, which was damaged while being transferred to a Hong Kong-bound aircraft at Changi Airport.