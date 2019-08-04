Bus driver arrested after accident with 72-year-old woman in Marine Parade

SINGAPORE - A 49-year-old man was arrested after the double-decker Go-Ahead bus he was driving hit a pedestrian on Friday (Aug 2).

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving the bus and a pedestrian along Marine Parade Road, towards Bedok South Avenue 2, at 11am.

The pedestrian, a 72-year-old woman, was unconscious when she was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The driver was subsequently arrested for causing grievous hurt by negligent driving.

The police are investigating the incident.

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that the woman was crossing the road when her head hit the windshield of the bus.

In a video making the rounds on Facebook, the woman can be seen lying on the road next to the bus. Another woman crouches beside her, seemingly tending to her.

The windshield of the bus is cracked.

A crowd of passers-by gathers around the injured woman, while the bus driver says: "The light was green, but she still wanted to cross the road."

In response to media queries, the company said that a bus on service 43 was involved in the accident, and the company had contacted the injured woman's family, Shin Min reported.

Go-Ahead apologised for the incident and said that it was assisting the relevant authorities in their investigations.