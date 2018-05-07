Body of diver who went missing near Sentosa on Saturday found

SINGAPORE - The body of a man was found floating in the sea off Sentosa on Monday night (May 7), two days after he was reported missing in that area.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to the finding at 6.36pm on Monday.

"The body is that of a 33-year-old man who was reported missing on May 5," said the police spokesman.

The missing man was Singaporean Jake Seet Choon Heng, who is believed to have had more than 10 years of diving experience.

He had been conducting underwater operations for the vessel Jork at the Western Anchorage when he went missing.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was alerted of his disappearance at 2.43pm on Saturday.

It deployed two MPA and two Police Coast Guard patrol craft to conduct search and rescue operations, which were aided by dive boats and divers from a commercial diving company.

The commercial diver leaves behind two sons aged three and six and a pregnant wife.

Police are investigating the unnatural death.