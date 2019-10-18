Berita Harian to showcase new e-newspaper at Our Tampines Hub this weekend

SINGAPORE - Malay-language newspaper Berita Harian (BH) is holding an event for the public to sample its new BH News Tablet at Our Tampines Hub on Saturday (Oct 19).

There will be performances, an experiential booth for visitors to try the new tablet and activities where prizes such as Samsung smartphones worth nearly $1,400 and fitness trackers worth $168 can be won.

The BH News Tablet is the newspaper's latest product that enhances the reading experience with functions such as zoom capability, instant news-clipping sharing and a 14-day news archive.

The service costs $19.90 a month and subscribers who sign a two-year contract will receive a Samsung Galaxy Tab A wifi tablet. They can also win tickets to Snow City.

The event on Saturday will feature singers like Sufi Rashid, and Mashruddin Saharuddin and Nizaruddin, a father-and-son busking duo who were featured during the 2018 National Day celebrations.

The experiential booth will remain open until Sunday.

"After introducing our special subscription promotion for our BH Tablet last month, we felt this would be the right time to officially launch it to the wider community," said BH editor Saat A. Rahman.

"This is also part of our ongoing efforts to reach out to our readers and we look forward to their presence and support at the family-friendly event at Our Tampines Hub," he added.

Members of the public can find out more on www.bhsub.sg/bhtab