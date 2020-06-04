Bedok Police Division named best land division

From arresting a mother who abandoned her baby in a rubbish chute, to nabbing a suspect who drove against traffic to evade capture, police officers from the Bedok Police Division have solved several high-profile cases over the past year.

But they have also gone beyond their crime-busting duties to help the community.

Officers from the division organised a youth carnival last December and, more recently, took on the task of safeguarding Covid-19 patients and migrant workers in isolation facilities and dormitories in the east.

Their efforts clinched them the best land division award at the annual Police Day Observance Ceremony yesterday.

In line with distancing measures, the ceremony was held online.

A planned Police Day Parade, which Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was invited to, was called off.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (AC) Julius Lim, commander of the Bedok Police Division, said receiving the best land division award was a recognition of the collective crime-fighting spirit displayed by the community.

It was critical for officers to have strong relationships with the community in fighting crime, he added.

It was to this end that the division organised a Youth Carnival @ Bedok last December to reach out to needy families and give youth a chance to serve the community.

"By working with the community to address socio-economic challenges upstream, we are in a stronger position to strengthen public trust and safety," said AC Lim.

He said he was proud of his officers for the strength and will that they displayed in getting through this difficult period, as they cope with Covid-19-related deployments on top of their regular duties.

Other award winners at the ceremony included the Jurong Police Division, which was named the best NS Operationally Ready Unit.

Watched by 2,500 officers, which was the largest turnout for a Police Day ceremony - even if it was online - Commissioner of Police Hoong Wee Teck led officers in reciting the police pledge to mark the 200th anniversary of the force.

He said officers will keep in mind the force's fundamental role in serving the community and keeping law and order. He added: "We will remain steadfast in our values of courage, loyalty, integrity and fairness and build upon our strong foundation, as we work as one force to safeguard our nation's future, for many generations to come."

In a Facebook post yesterday, PM Lee said that the police remain steadfast in their role as guardians, noting that they have taken on new duties as part of the ministerial task force on Covid-19, helping to look after migrant workers.

"My deepest appreciation to the men and women of the SPF for their commitment to safeguarding Singapore, without fear or favour, regardless of race, language or religion," said PM Lee.

Cara Wong