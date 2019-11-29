Bedding down to snap up bargains on Black Friday

Around 50 people had parked themselves outside Robinsons The Heeren by 4pm yesterday to be among the first in line when the store's doors open at 7am today for its annual Black Friday sale, called The Great Blackout. The bargain hunters came armed wi
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Published
1 hour ago

Around 50 people had parked themselves outside Robinsons The Heeren by 4pm yesterday to be among the first in line when the store's doors open at 7am today for its annual Black Friday sale, called The Great Blackout.

The bargain hunters came armed with deckchairs and sleeping bags for the night. First in line was a 29-year-old financial adviser who wanted to be known only as Mr Tan.

He started queueing at 4am to snag a new mattress and home appliances. Major local retailers such as Courts, Tangs and Metro have all jumped on board in recent years, with some offering discounts as high as 90 per cent.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 29, 2019, with the headline 'Bedding down to snap up bargains on Black Friday'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content