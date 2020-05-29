Argentina withdraws recognition of S'pore's honorary consul amid probe

Singapore's honorary consul-general in Buenos Aires has been stripped of his position in Argentina following an investigation into allegations of fraud and embezzlement of public funds.

Argentina's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said Mr Nicolas Caputo, who symbolised conflict of interest, has been removed from his post. Mr Caputo, 62, a construction businessman, was appointed honorary consul-general of Singapore in the Argentinian capital in 2017.

A spokesman for Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) told The Straits Times yesterday: "MFA has been informed of the Argentine government's decision to withdraw its recognition of Mr Nicolas Caputo's appointment as Singapore's honorary consul-general.

"We would like to thank Mr Caputo for having served as our honorary consul-general in Buenos Aires since 2017."

Singapore's honorary consuls-general are successful businessmen and professionals who help to advance the Republic's economic and political interests in their countries. They are not paid any salary, and do not have diplomatic immunity.

They are appointed in countries or cities where Singapore does not have diplomatic missions.

The Republic does not have an embassy in Buenos Aires, and is in the process of appointing a non-resident ambassador to Argentina.

Mr Caputo is said to have close ties with former Argentinian president Mauricio Macri.

Mr Caputo is currently being investigated for his alleged role in the purchase by the Buenos Aires local government of 300,000 rapid tests for Covid-19 costing US$1.77 million (S$2.51 million), according to Argentinian media reports.

The purchase from an alleged shell company in Singapore was approved by Buenos Aires Undersecretary for Health Nicolas Montovio, who has since resigned along with 14 other officials in the probe's fallout.

Media reports said the authorities are looking into alleged overpricing of the tests, and why the government decided to buy the tests from the company, although it is "not a recognised firm in the field nor a major laboratory or company with an international track record".

The firm was incorporated in 2016 and is in the business of "wholesale trade of a variety of goods without a dominant product", according to records from Singapore's Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority.

Its registered address is a Housing Board unit in Hougang, while its sole director and shareholder is a 29-year-old Singaporean.