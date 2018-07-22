Apple probing complaints of fraudulent iTunes charges; thousands of dollars deducted from bank accounts

SINGAPORE - Apple customers are complaining of fraudulent purchases made on their iTunes accounts, causing deductions of up to thousands of dollars.

An Apple spokesman, responding to queries on Sunday (July 22), would not comment on the extent of the problem but said that the company is looking into the matter.

While the exact number of iTunes users affected is unclear, the problem appears to have hit customers of most major banks here.

Channel NewsAsia first reported on Sunday that "dozens" were affected, including those at OCBC Bank.

Ms Chen Yi Ling, 25, who works in communications, told The Straits Times she had over $4,400 deducted in 27 transactions of $163.43 from her DBS account on July 11.

"I had just got off work to see a movie, and got a message from DBS saying that my card had been blocked," she said.

DBS refunded 20 of the 27 transactions for Ms Chen on Thursday.

In a Facebook comment, user Patricia Choy claimed she had more than $7,000 taken from her DBS account in 45 transactions of $160.57 each.

A DBS spokesman said that customers reporting unauthorised iTunes transactions will receive temporary credit while the bank conducts investigations.

"We also constantly monitor credit/debit card transactions in real time for any suspicious activities...we urge customers to call us immediately at 1800 111 1111 if they notice suspicious or unusual activity in their accounts."

IT consultant Roy Chow, 37, told the Straits Times that $1,049.84 in his Maybank account had been taken over multiple transactions before he received a notification that his card was blocked.

"I didn't call Apple, but I called Maybank to check and they immediately said they would send me a replacement card...I think some loopholes with Apple when linking the card to the iTunes account are causing this exploitation," he added.

Ms Lai Bee Lan, 43, had $478.42 deducted from her Standard Chartered account in three transactions on Tuesday. The mechanical designer said that she only called the bank, as she had heard there was no use reporting it to the police.

The Apple spokesman also pointed to the firm's support page, where customers can report problems with their iTunes purchases: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT204084.

ST has approached OCBC and United Overseas Bank for comment.