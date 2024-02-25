Ambulances delayed as emergency departments struggle under high patient load

SINGAPORE – On Jan 29 around 11pm, ambulances occupied all four of Changi General Hospital’s (CGH) ambulance bays, and another eight ambulances were lined up along the road outside. They were all waiting to complete the handover of patients.

The same time that night, CGH posted this on its Facebook page: “We are seeing a high number of patients at the CGH Emergency Department (ED). Priority of care will be given to patients with serious or life-threatening conditions, and waiting times will be longer.

“Save time and save lives by allowing our medical experts to focus on critical cases needing emergency attention.”

This was not the only time CGH has faced huge patient loads at its ED, nor is it the only hospital experiencing such a crunch.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Sunday Times that it received about 700 calls a day for its emergency ambulance services between Jan 25 and 29, higher than the average 2023 figure of about 676 calls a day.

An even higher number was recorded in the first week of December 2023, when the 995 Emergency Medical Services (EMS) calls “surged to a high of nearly 750 calls a day”, the SCDF spokesman said.

When ambulances are delayed in discharging their patients at hospitals, fewer ambulances are available to answer emergency calls. So having 12 ambulances out of SCDF’s fleet of 92 stuck outside CGH’s ED is a matter of grave concern.

Ambulances cannot leave hospitals until after the patients they had conveyed have been triaged by hospital staff – usually a senior nurse – and the handover is completed. Because some patients might not be lucid, paramedics need to tell hospital staff what they know, as this could help doctors in their diagnosis.

On Feb 19 at 10.30am, CGH staff were seen triaging patients on ambulance trolleys outside the ED. According to protocol, this should be done inside the ED.

That staff had to do this outside implies that the ED was full and had no immediate space for new arrivals who were not in critical condition.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said about 40 per cent of ED attendances – including people who go to the hospital on their own and not by ambulance – do not need emergency care. These people should see a general practitioner, instead of going to a hospital ED.

CGH is one of two hospitals that consistently get the highest number of emergency cases in a day. The other is Tan Tock Seng Hospital. EDs are typically most crowded on Mondays, and can have 30 per cent to 40 per cent more patients than the average.

A CGH spokeswoman said: “Patient load at the CGH ED has been high and waiting times can be expected to be longer.”

When a hospital ED has a sudden influx of patients, staff there need to prioritise critical cases over serious cases, and serious cases over those that are of moderate severity.