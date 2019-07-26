Alleged role in e-commerce scams: 32 quizzed

Police are questioning 32 suspects, aged between 17 and 56, about their alleged involvement in e-commerce scams and commercial crime-related cases.

The suspects are believed to be involved in 57 cases in total, with victims having lost more than $1.7 million, police said in a statement yesterday. The 19 men and 13 women were caught during a three-day operation from July 22 to 24 by Clementi Police Division officers.

Of those arrested, 26 may have allowed their bank accounts to be used by criminals to facilitate scams. They involve the online purchase of concert tickets and electronic products, as well as loan and impersonation scams.

The 26 suspects are being investigated for money laundering, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

Five men are being investigated for cheating, and may each face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

A 51-year-old man is also being investigated for criminal breach of trust. If found guilty, he may be jailed for up to 15 years and fined.

Clementi Police Division deputy commander Masagoes Idris Masagoes Hussain said police take a serious view of any person who may be involved in scams and fraud.

Police advise the public to be wary of online advertisements that sound too good to be true and not to fall for scammers who use seemingly authentic bank accounts and personal details. When dealing with strangers, advance payments should be avoided. To avoid being an accomplice, requests by others to use your personal bank accounts or mobile lines should be rejected.

Clara Chong

• To provide information about such scams, call 1800-255-0000, or send the information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

• For scam-related advice, visit www.scamalert.sg or call the 1800-722-6688 anti-scam helpline